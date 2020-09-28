“That’s why it will only last two seasons”

It will arrive in October on Amazon Prime Video The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second spin-off of the long-running franchise. Unlike the main series, which will end with the eleventh season, however, we know that the new show will last much shorter: just twenty episodes, divided into two seasons. It is a precise choice of the creative team.

As the showrunner explained Matt Negrete in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the challenge was to work within the confines of a limited time.

“The problem with World Beyond was always: how can we make it different? How can we support all expectations in so many different ways? And one of those ways was not necessarily to have an open ending“ said Negrete.

The showrunner later revealed that he is currently working on the seventh episode of the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is that “everyone fell in love with these characters”. Consequently, one could write a long time about them, but “It’s nice to be able to approach a series with a beginning and an end, knowing what the ending will be and working towards that ending. “

Matt Negrete has promised a spectacular ending for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and added: “We are looking at these two seasons as two very different chapters in a book, which we hope it is satisfactory. We’re getting closer to the last few episodes right now with the writers. IS exciting, I hope the audience appreciates it. “

