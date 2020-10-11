that’s why it continues to be successful after over 20 years

Although it’s been off the air for more than 20 years, X-Men: The Animated Series remains one of the most popular productions of this beloved franchise. This series was probably the first seen by countless fans of the Marvel world and, for many of them, remains the standard by which all other X-Men related projects are compared.

The iconic cartoon has now become the protagonist of a retrospective book entitled X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series, written by executive producer Eric Lewald and screenwriter Julia Lewald.

The cast of X-Men: The Animated Series is definitely iconic and even though there have been new additions over the course of the five seasons, Cyclops, Wolverine, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, Beast, Jubilee, Jean Gray, Professor X, and a new character, Morph, remain unforgettable. However they are many the most famous characters of comics who have not been called into question or who appeared simply for a cameo.

Along with Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men helped set a new standard for superhero storytelling on TV. In many ways, the series is extremely loyal to comics, drawing on many classic X-Men tales and featuring dramatic and serialized storylines in which sometimes even the main characters can die. However, as it is a series for children, violence is never free but is always contextualized and treated with extreme grace. In addition, during the episodes there are many references to the rest of the Marvel world, paving the way for all the other cartoons that came after dedicated to Spider-Man you have it I Fanstatici 4 e Silver Surfer.

We remind you that in recent months there has also often been talk of a reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, who knows if it will ever become reality.