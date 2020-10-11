‘That’s why I shaved every day when I had covid’

Finding the strength and desire to maintain a dignified appearance even in quarantine is not an easy task, especially if you are fighting your own personal battle against the coronavirus: Jim Parsons however, he did it, albeit with somewhat singular reasons.

To tell his story was the star of The Big Bang Theory during a recent hosted at Late Night with Seth Meyers: “Ho was very afraid. Our case was probably quite light, we felt pressure in the chest and all, but I think a good 50% of the pain was caused by my anxiety and from my fear, also because in part I feel like this even now to be honest, but in March in New York the situation was definitely not very nice“said Parsons, who tested positive for covid a few months ago.

The actor then continued: “I went to bed every night thinking, ‘Let’s hope we don’t have to make any emergency calls.’ The craziest part though is that I shaved every single day when I was sick, partly because I felt better when I was clean and shaved, but also because, and this is really pathological, I thought that if we had to rush to the hospital I wanted to at least give the impression of trying to keep an attitude. I wanted people to feel motivated to help me“.

Parsons revealed he was cured of coronavirus a few weeks ago; returning to talk about his career, instead, let’s see in which TV series the actor would like to act after The Big Bang Theory.