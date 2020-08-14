"That's why I retired"

Share it:

Interviewed by WrestlingNews.co, the Monday Night Raw commentator Byron Saxton recounted his transition from historic WWE wrestler to out-of-the-ring columnist.

"In 2012 was my last meeting at NXT. At the time I was in it longer than anyone else. I've been there for 5 years." Saxton explained. "It was a time of transition from FCW to NXT. They had just hired a new coaching staff. Bill Demott was back. I understood from the outside that the new administration wanted to change things, check the roster and see where it was headed. So I received a phone call, and I was told that it was no longer possible to continue my career as a professional wrestler. But they offered me a role behind the scenes, if the opportunity arose. "

Saxton later revealed that rather than leaving WWE permanently, he decided to evaluate all possibilities, even the most unexpected ones: "If the company tells you that you will basically be fired if you continue to be a wretler, you have to see what the other options are. That's how it ended."

