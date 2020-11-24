“That’s why I love Call of Duty”

The Call of Duty franchise has been around for nearly two decades now but its success seems to be inexhaustible. There are many stars who are fascinated by it and Arrow’s Kate Cassidy seems to be no less.

Dinah interpreter Laurel Lance in a recent interview with Geek House Show, explained in detail her love for the game and what prompted her to play it.

“I love Call of Duty! I love playing first person shooters. I grew up playing video games, I am an inveterate player. I love Mortal Kombat, Sub-Zero … the thumb blaster in Sub-Zero’s fatality is amazing … The thing I love most about Call of Duty is its game mode, I was married at the time, so I and my ex-husband played and it was really therapeutic to be there and play as a couple. “

Cassidy previously provided the voice and motion capture for the main character in the PlayStation 4 game Hidden Agenda. As Cassidy revealed, she would be willing to return to that world to voice another video game character.

“I’d like to”Cassidy revealed. “I would be so happy!”.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see what’s in store for Cassidy’s future in the Arrowverse, what is certain is that Peacemaker will not launch a Green Arrow reboot. Instead Stefano Sollima still seems to be uncertain about the future of the Call of Duty film.