"That's why I left the series"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As Batwoman prepares to leave with a new protagonist, Ruby Rose speaks of her abandonment and the reasons that led her to make this choice.

Last May, news shook theArrowverse: Ruby Rose left the role of Batwoman.

And while explanations were given to fans by other sources, the actress never really got into it reasons that led her to make such a decision… Until now.

"As for being the star of a show or a movie, it doesn't matter if it's action or something more sentimental, it's still extremely challenging."told E! W microphones"And I think, in this particular case, it was even more difficult because I was still recovering from the surgery after the injury. I was back on set 10 days after surgery, and it probably wasn't the best of ideas. Most people take 1 to 3 months at least before returning to work".

And then the COVID-19…

"After we finished filming, but it didn't include the ending due to COVID … You know, you have more time to think for yourself in quarantine, and you think about so many different things, and what you would like to achieve in life, what you would like to do"explains"I believe that both for me and for the producers this has represented a great opportunity for dialogue on many topics. I really respect them very much, and they have been extremely respectful of me".

But yet, Ruby Rose loved to star in The CW series: "The challenge is somehow overcome. What you get is the trust people place in you to bring that role to the screen, and the vitality that comes with being able to step on the set, be the creator of the atmosphere, the tone and all that. you can infuse it, all of this was really an honor for me " and goes on "I loved my experience as a Batwoman. I am truly grateful that I had the opportunity to achieve this, and I am proud of everyone who worked on it. I'm also proud of myself for working in such special circumstances, you know, with the injury story"

His farewell to Batwoman however, it is not a farewell to the small screen.

"I'd go back to tv again. But I think it was time for me to take a break and heal properly, so that I could return".

And when they ask her what she thinks of the show's new star, Javicia Leslie a.k.a. Ryan Wilder, he replies: "I think she will definitely live up to it, she seems to know what she is doing and she is fantastic. Honestly, I felt so happy and proud when they told me who was going to replace me"

And he concludes "I am really excited and will definitely look to next season to see where they have decided to go".