That's why fans love Bakugo's mom: cosplay for the character of My Hero Academia

It is certainly not a central character, but the Bakugo's mom it certainly caught the attention of the fans. Both in the manga and in the anime of My Hero Academia it can be said to have appeared for a few seconds, yet thanks to its character and appearance it has earned several dojinshi published on the net in which it is the protagonist.

The thirty-nine year old Mitsuki Bakugo she appeared in chapter 96 of My Hero Academia and in episode 50 of the third season of the anime, presenting herself as a woman with an explosive character like that of her son, to whom she also passed some traits such as hair and part of the quirk. Surely the appreciation of the fans also plays on the mature beauty of the character, and a cosplay highlights this quality.

At the bottom you can view the new Alex Marie cosplay, aka Pocky Thief, which in the past had already been dedicated to cosplay on the world of My Hero Academia with a beautiful Ashido Mina. This time his disguise is based on Mitsuki Bakugo, whose matted and blonde hair, as well as red eyes, stand out. The cosplay immediately went viral on Instagram, so much so that the cosplayer then added some other photos dedicated to the character.

The girl could easily prepare for a female cosplay by Katsuki Bakugo, considering the similarities between the two characters.