that’s why Elle Greenaway left the series

Over the course of its 15 seasons, there have been far too many characters in Criminal Minds to be remembered all. Among these we also saw important co-stars such as Aubrey Plaza, James Van Der Beek and Mark Hamill who took turns bringing joy and pain to the Criminal Minds narrative.

The main cast has almost always remained unchanged, but there have been some notable departures over the years such as Joe Mantegna, Thomas Gibson e Shemar Moore. However, if there’s one release that continues to baffle longtime fans of the series, it’s the abandonment of Lola Glaudini, whose character was at the center of the opening season of Criminal Minds before vanishing in a wave of chaos and disgrace at the start of season two.

Glaudini played the BAU sex crime specialist Elle Greenaway during the first 28 episodes of Criminal Minds. Throughout this time, his character has often been at the center of every dangerous event that the crime team has gotten in the way. However, the situation began to take a tragic turn towards the end of the first season.

Greenaway made a heroic comeback in Season 2, but her mental capacity was being questioned and it soon became clear that her days on the show were likely numbered. Indeed, after the shocking early season event, Glaudini has left the show forever.

The decision seems to have been taken by Lola Glaudini herself as it seems she was desperate for a change of scenery. The latter was not related to the series, but precisely to the place where it was produced. At least, that’s what the writer and producer of Criminal Minds Ed Bernero he stated in a 2006 interview with the Los Angeles Times. His release therefore led to his entry into the cast of Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

After the abandonment of Criminal Minds, Glaudini took part in some series such as White Collar, Person of Interest and Castle. She recently appeared in The Expanse and Agents of SHIELD. In short, Criminal Minds was just her stepping stone to success.

