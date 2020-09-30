that’s why a crossover will not be needed next season

Last season, The CW delivered the most ambitious crossover event of the Arrowverse with Crisis on Infinite Earths that reshaped the network of interconnected DC television shows by bringing not only Supergirl but also Black Lightning to the mainstream world.

After such an impressive event, Arrowverse fans wondered how the network could outdo itself for the next crossover, although network president Mark Pedowitz said there would be a crossover event for the 2020-2021 season but, on a smaller scale. However, many things have changed since then.

Batwoman has lost her protagonist and had to reinvent herself with Ryan Wilder, Supergirl will soon end with the sixth season while, Superman & Lois will debut in 2021. In each crossover the heroes unite, fight a common enemy, come out victorious and return home until the next event but, Crisis on Infinite Earths has changed all the cards on the table and it will take a long time for the Arrowerse to find its own square.

All these novelties we talked about a little while ago make a new crossover implausible, in fact the more eligible it was World’s Finest with Batwoman but, it seems unlikely that new star Javicia Leslie could be catapulted that quickly into a similar experience without first getting serious public approval. Also there is the strong impact that Covid-19 has had on television productions, it seems almost impossible that the actors and crews of the different shows could work together due to the security restrictions.