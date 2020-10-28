that’s who will be the director of the highly anticipated Disney + series

In recent days, we revealed that Oscar Isaac is in talks for the lead role in Moon Knight, and now it seems that the highly anticipated Disney + series has also found its director.

It is about Mohamed Diab, a director of origins who rose to prominence in recent years with Clash with which he took part in the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and with Cairo 678. Both titles are among the highest-grossing Egyptian and Arab titles of all time. in conclusion it seems that Moon Knight is slowly taking shape. Whether or not the rumors about Oscar Isaac will be confirmed or not remains to be seen. In short, Keanu Reeves seems to have almost certainly lost the role of Mark Spector.

Moon Knight does not yet have a release date but should go into production by the end of 2020 and possibly arrive on the streaming service by the end of next year. The series will follow the events of a one Marvel hero born from the pen of Doug Moench and Don Perlin, who first appeared in 1975 in Werewolf by Night # 32. Marc Spector has several alternate personalities that come and go, making the character much more varied and interesting than ordinary superheroes. Personalities include Jake Lockley, a taxi driver, and Steven Greant, a rich playboy not entirely unlike Tony Stark. His powers come from the Egyptian god of humor Khonshu. We will see how things evolve, meanwhile in the comments let us know what you expect from this new Dsney + series.