that's who it is

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the Special Toonami Edition of Adult Swim Con, one of the biggest surprises was a special short film by Rick and Morty directed by Takashi Sano. A short studded with easter eggs for anime fans but also the return of a character well known to fans of Rick and Mortyor Evil Morty.

As fans will be able to see by seeing the short film the Rick Council is interrogating one of the Mortys to try and figure out where his Rick is getting hurt while a mysterious entity known as Genocider attacks Tokyo. Among those present also a Morty with glasses who is stationed in the headquarters of power, but the real confirmation that this is Evil Morty will come later.

After that Rick faced off against Genocider's fleet, the group's main Rick is involved in a gravity explosion. After the explosion, a small robot device stops emitting an acoustic signal very similar to the robot that Rick Evil Morty had initially used during his debut in the animated show in the first season.

At that point Evil Morty is finally seen holding the remote and look troubled. Final confirmation comes in the finale, when Rick confronts Evil Morty. An appearance that could prove to be a prelude to what we could see in the main series with the character of Evil Morty.

Recently voice actress Spencer Grammer was stabbed while trying to quell a fight; Grammer doubles the character of Summer Smith in the series.

On Everyeye you can find the review of the fourth season of Rick and Morty.