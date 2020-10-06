that’s when the Marvel and Hulu series could arrive

Continue the work on MODOK, Hulu series: after announcing the end of the script of the episodes, the producer Patton Oswalt announced the possible release date of the show’s first season on the Marvel character.

The famous actor recently went on a press tour to promote his work on the NBC series entitled “AP Bio“, among the questions he answered we also find those focused on the show focused on MODOK, which according to could make its debut already in the course of early 2021. Here’s how he responded to inquiries from Collider reporters: “The episodes have already been written and recorded, now they are in the animation phase, as we have decided to create it in stop motion and to include many details in the episodes, it looks like it will be released in the first months of next year, even if I do not know the date yet. exact“.

It was also announced that during the New York Comic Con There will also be a panel dedicated to the Hulu show, where fans hope to have a short preview of the first season. Finally, we report this news that tells us about Disney’s plans to bring Hulu to Italy.