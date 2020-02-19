Entertainment

That's when the Hello World manga adaptation comes to an end

Through the March issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine it has been officially confirmed that Hello world, manga adaptation of the animated film of the same name on which they are currently working on it Manatsu Suzuki is Yoshihiro I am, will come to its conclusion with the next issue of the magazine, expected for March 19, 2020.

Indeed, if you think that in January 2020 it had been confirmed that Hello World would reach its climax in February, important phase of the work that would have preceded the expected final, times come back perfectly. The work was originally launched in July 2019 obtaining a good response in terms of criticism and audience, results that have allowed the series to continue for different volumes.

If you don't know it, the production is summed up in a sci-fi love story with Naomi Katagaki, a student of a male high school who, on a day like many others, finds himself in front of a boy who also calls himself Naomi and who claims to come from the future. Together, the two will have to change the future to save Ruri, a classmate whom Naomi has been dating for a few months now.

Before saying goodbye, we remind all interested parties that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of the animated film Hello World.

