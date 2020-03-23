That's when the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Demon Slayer will be released

Share it:

Since its very first announcement, the new and interesting epic of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen, animated film that will act as a sequel to the events that we could see within the anime series taken from the manga of Koyoharu Gotōge, has always been able to attract a lot of attention around itself.

After all, given the resounding success that the Demon Slayer franchise has been able to collect all over the world, it should not be surprising that every new production linked to the brand immediately becomes a product of great importance in the eyes of countless readers and spectators. The film was announced towards the end of 2019 and, except for some news and a teaser, the production did not particularly show off.

Precisely because of the silence that had caught the staff at work on the production, all aggravated by the events canceled due to the Coronavirus, many began to fear a delay in the work that it could have led to the postponement of the publication of the feature film. Well, recently some important new news on the work have arrived that will surely make the hype of many skyrocket.

Going into more detail, it has been revealed that Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen will show up in its first real trailer on April 10, 2020or in about three weeks. In addition, it was revealed that a themed key visual will be released together with the promotional video.