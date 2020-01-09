Entertainment

That's when the Chronicle of the Great Dragon manga comes to an end

January 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The sixth issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine released in 2020 has revealed to all its readers that Kyoryu Senki (Chronicle of the Great Dragon), appreciated manga materialized thanks to the work of Shingo Honda, will come to its conclusion with the release of the next issue of the magazine, expected for January 15th.

The work, which focuses on the famous Yamata No Orochi dragon of Japanese folklore returned to life today, was launched in July 2019. Honda is a mangaka very well known in Japan for making Saiko Kuro (Saiko Black), a manga with a distinctly horror mood which was later followed by the sequel Saiko Shiro (Saiko White).

Honda is also famous for launching Creatures in 2010! (Hakaijū) in Akita Shoten's monthly magazine Shōnen Champion, work completed in June 2017, all for a total of 21 volumes. This paper production focuses on a high school student who after losing consciousness due to an earthquake, awakens around his classmates killed by horrible monsters that suddenly appeared. Among other things, the series also inspired a live-action short film in 2012.

READ:  A fan wins the Guinness World Record for most ONE PIECE themed items

Speaking of new works, the number of episodes for the anime In / Specter has recently been revealed. In addition, new information has also been released on what will be the next chapter of Death Note.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.