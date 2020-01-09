That's when the Chronicle of the Great Dragon manga comes to an end

Share it:

The sixth issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine released in 2020 has revealed to all its readers that Kyoryu Senki (Chronicle of the Great Dragon), appreciated manga materialized thanks to the work of Shingo Honda, will come to its conclusion with the release of the next issue of the magazine, expected for January 15th.

The work, which focuses on the famous Yamata No Orochi dragon of Japanese folklore returned to life today, was launched in July 2019. Honda is a mangaka very well known in Japan for making Saiko Kuro (Saiko Black), a manga with a distinctly horror mood which was later followed by the sequel Saiko Shiro (Saiko White).

Honda is also famous for launching Creatures in 2010! (Hakaijū) in Akita Shoten's monthly magazine Shōnen Champion, work completed in June 2017, all for a total of 21 volumes. This paper production focuses on a high school student who after losing consciousness due to an earthquake, awakens around his classmates killed by horrible monsters that suddenly appeared. Among other things, the series also inspired a live-action short film in 2012.

