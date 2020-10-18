that’s when shooting will start

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery it has started very recently but, the CBS series has already been renewed for a fourth season whose works will begin shortly.

The actors made the announcement Sonequa Martin-Green e Doug Jones which, together with Alex Kurtzman e Michelle Paradise (producers and showrunners) made a hilarious video for the occasion. But that is not all. In fact, according to what has been reported it will not be necessary to wait much longer for the protagonists of this show to return to the set.

Filming for Star Trek: Discovery 4 will start next November 2nd, and certainly fans of the beloved franchise can’t wait to find out what will happen to the starship USS Discovery in its travel through space in search of new worlds and new civilizations. Such a rapid renewal was not entirely unexpected, in fact the series has so far obtained an extraordinary success and, has also given way to the spinoff Strange New Worlds.

Everything will be done with the utmost respect for anti-contagion rules and, calculating the time needed for shooting and post-production we can speculate that this season will air towards the end of 2021. We remind you that in Italy this series is distributed by Netflix. Waiting to find out how things will evolve, we leave you to our review of the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery 3.