that's when shooting will start again

After the official trailer for Fear the Walking Dead 6 released at Comic-Con Home, AMC has now shared a series of new official images dedicated to the episodes coming next October. Meanwhile, network CEO Josh Sean has unveiled plans for returning to the set.

"We are strongly focused on our ability to get back to work as safely as possible," the executive explained to Deadline, confirming that shooting will resume at the end of August in Texas. "We will continue to monitor the situation and adapt accordingly according to local circumstances."

The production has already completed half of the season, so the remaining episodes should be able to debut in time in the first months of 2021. As for the main series, however, the shooting of the 6 additional episodes will begin in October in view of the release of the next. year.

The premiere of Fear the Walking Dead 6, we remember, will be broadcast on AMC next 11 October, a week after the arrival of The Walking Dead 10 finale and the debut of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both scheduled for October 4th.

As always, you can find the new images at the bottom of the article. What do you expect from the new season of Fear the Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments.