that’s when it might end according to a theory

After the release of the fourth season and an anime short, the fifth season production of Rick and Morty proceeds faster than fans were hoping for. According to the showrunner Dan Harmon, “We’re more punctual than we’ve ever been.”

This bodes well for the show’s immediate future, but many are wondering what will happen in the future. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered another seventy episodes of Rick and Morty. Ten have since aired, which means we should wait at least another sixty. Assuming future seasons continue to run for ten episodes each, that would lead Rick and Morty until the tenth season.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the show will end. After all, Rick and Morty is the most popular show of Adult Swim and animated rivals on Fox have lasted much longer, including I Simpson, I Griffin and other.

But there is a surprisingly compelling fan theory about Reddit which states that the show they may actually end much sooner than we think.

The sixth episode of the fourth season entitled Never Ricking Morty confusing, but essentially, the entire episode is set on a “story train”, which serves as a literal narrative device. Every single carriage is filled with people telling stories about Rick, who is initially trapped there with them. Eventually, Rick notices this and detonates a barrel of Continuity to escape and travel anywhere on the train.

After breaking the “continuity”, Rick discovers a train map which is actually a direct representation of something known as Story Circle. Created by the showrunner Dan Harmon, this narrative device is a variation inspired by the book The Hero’s Journey by Joseph Campbell and, for the most part, each episode of Rick and Morty follows its structure.

But usually Dan Harmon’s Story Circle works like this:

1. A character is in a comfort zone

2. But he wants something

3. Get into an unknown situation

4. Must adapt to it

5. He gets what he wanted

6. Pay a high price for it

7. Then go back to your family situation

8. But it has profoundly changed.

Never Ricking Morty however, it ends up following this structure to some extent. In the final scene, Rick finally shows Morty the love and attention he deserves, which brings us to the eighth stage of Harmon’s Story Circle: Change..



The Reddit user BojacksHorseman argues that this narrative structure not only applies to individual episodes, but also to the broader span of the show.

When Rick first encounters the story train map, he says I’m in carriage four, which could easily represent the fourth season this episode is also set in. Morty’s grandfather then jokes about getting off the train at carriage eight. Taken literally, this would mean Rick and Morty will “get off the train” and the show will end with the eighth season.



While most of the previous seasons lasted around ten episodes each, there’s nothing stopping the team from Rick and Morty to expand subsequent seasons to ensure that the 70 episode order is respected before the end of season eight.

But would they be open to the idea of ​​ending their show sooner than fans might want or expect?

Despite the emergency linked to the Covid19 pandemic, production of the fifth season has not stopped and showrunner Dan Harmon has revealed that he feels guilty because he likes to work from home while the initial sketch of the anime short Samurai & Shogun has recently been released.