That's what Prince Harry wants people to call him from now on

Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom to finalize his royal agenda, where he has asked not to be referred to under his title ‘royal’.

Isabel II's grandson has attended a summit where he advocates a more sustainable and reasonable air traffic system.

A few days ago we knew that March 31 will be the date on which the Dukes of Sussex finally disassociate themselves from their royal labors and achieve their desired personal autonomy away from the official agenda that now marks the palace. By that time, the marriage will have to abandon its hitherto "Sussex Royal" distinction and embark on a new professional adventure that we still know little about. Of course, so that the change is not so abrupt, the prince harry I would have already asked the people who work with him to refer to him simply as ‘Harry’, that is, without naming his royal title.

This was the case for the first time this Wednesday during the Travalyst sustainable tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland. There, before Prince Harry took the stage to give a talk, the host of the event, Ayesha Hazarika, made a subparagraph:

"It has made it clear to all of us that we only call him Harry, so ladies and gentlemen give warm Scottish welcome to Harry."

This was the moment when Isabel II's grandson rose from the table.

This decision does not really catch too many people by surprise, since after last January both Meghan Markle and he announced their intention to withdraw from the British Royal Family, at some point it was expected that this disengagement would become official, although we did not know what would happen so abruptly. Now Harry will have his last days ahead of the Queen's mandate, before next spring he will be emancipated and make known what his next professional and personal steps will be – the latter pass through residence in North America.

Also, the reason why he went to the environmental summit did not seem to be precisely random, since a few months ago, before the announcement of the 'royal' breakup, the couple was harshly criticized for flying up to four times in private planes 11 day term. Now, in an obvious act of public redemption, Harry advocates and publicizes this new initiative led by boooking.com in which they intend to transform the future of travel into something much more sustainable.