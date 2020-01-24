That’s so fetch! The malas Bad Girls ’musical will be a new movie that will be released in theaters

Share it:

It's been 16 years since the movie premiered 'Bad Girls' and later became a tape of adolescent worship – and not so adolescent. Since then, its creator, the famous comedian Tina Fey, has managed to take advantage of the reef that Regina George and company has in the market. So a few years ago premiered on Broadway the musical of the film, which at the same time was an adaptation of the book ‘Queen Bees & Wannabes’ by the writer Rosalind Wisema. Now, it has been Paramount Pictures the company in charge of announcing that this musical will have its own movie which will be released in cinemas. That is, another new feature of de Bad Girls ’will hit the big screen… and with songs!

Quiet, success is guaranteed since the idea of ​​this kind of ‘remake’ is also orchestrated by Fey, who recently granted an interview in which he thanked in a humorous way the ‘hype’ that history continues to awaken today:

“It's amazing and very rewarding to see how much this movie means to the public yet. I have spent more than 16 years with these characters and now they are my own Marvel universe. ”

For the moment more details are unknown, but a priori several doubts assail us: will the script be completely faithful to the narrative that we already know? Will part of the original cast reappear in the film? And above all: when can we enjoy such a wonder? It has already been confirmed that this adaptation will have the music of Jeff Richmond and the lyrics of Nell Benjamin. Ready for a new Cady Heron adventure?