That's how sexy Cynthia Roríguez looked to be the image of a foreign brand

2019 is about to end and the host Cynthia Rodríguez does not stop reaping success, because this year she is closing it with a flourish, with great projects in her artistic career thanks to her talent, perseverance and effort.

The Coahuilense not only shares driving with Adal Ramones in the reality show La Academia, but also the American brand Toro Texas, which provides tax services, chose her to be her image.

Cynthia Rodríguez shared credits with Tv Azteca's driver, Rafel Mercadente; both looked elegant in the recording of commercials and photo shoots to promote the brand.

As usual, the conductor of the Academy looked radiant in a fitted red dress that highlighted her attributes, while Rafael Mercadante appeared very elegant with a tuxedo.

It may interest you:

You are destroying yourself, friend; Barbara de Regil presumes she ate six tacos!