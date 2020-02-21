“That’s how I’ll remember you”: ‘La Bebeshita’ says goodbye to Brian del Prado with emotional VIDEO

After the murder of Brian del Prado Medel, former participant of Falling in love, one of the members of the cast of reality He used his social networks to say goodbye to his partner.

This is Daniela Alexis, better known as The Bebeshita, who through his stories section on Instagram published an image where he appears in conjunction with other members of the broadcast of Aztec TV where is also Brian.

I love you friend. Always in my mind because there are questions that are never answered, ”the member of the reality.

However, the tribute of The Bebeshita He didn't stop there, since he also shared a video where Brian appears, who is dancing.

So I will remember you, being the life of the party, ”he added as a comment to the images.

The Bebeshita Y Brian They were dating for a while and then ended their relationship, as there were some conflicts over jealousy. However, both on their own continued with more relationships with different people in the program.

With information from La Neta Noticias.

