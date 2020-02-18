That's how fun and cool the video with which Kim Kardashian has premiered on TikTok

Share it:

Kim Kardashian It continues to expand its empire in social networks. Now, in case his 160 million followers on Instagram were not enough, he has also entered TikTok, the Asian platform that triumphs among the teenagers of Generation Z and that generates the last virals of the moment. Of course, the businesswoman has not disclosed her account publicly, because her intervention has been in which we presuppose is the profile of her daughter North West of only six years – as any neighbor's son manages the 'app' like all a professional-. Thus, he has pushed his mother who is officially his first video of the social network, a short but very funny clip in which Kim dares to dance. Yes, how do you hear it! To move the hips, although it is well known that Kanye West's wife hates dancing. In fact, this has brought him the odd headache with his husband, who always reproaches him for staying rigid in his concerts. Although, for things in life, the most emblematic sister of ‘klan’ participated when she was not so famous in the dance program ‘Dancing With The Stars’. And no, he didn't quite right, but that's another matter.

The fact is that now he has been encouraged to move under the rhythm of ‘To My Love’, the theme of Stereo Bomb that, by the way, is already a little shabby. How easy it would have been to include ‘Tusa’, Kim…

Kim Kardashian makes her TikTok debut, but doesn't tell her personal account

Comments from other ‘celebrities’ were not waiting, emphasizing that they had never seen the businesswoman dance before:

@tracyromulus: "A cool mom 💕".

@noahcyrus: "Inventors of TikTok".

@bombaestereo: "💖".

@longliveamna: “Wow, I love it. Kim never dances, but for her children she does it. ”

We know, at this point you will be wondering in which account this video will be hung next to another material that would be worth gold engraved by the same North. Well, according to the mother in the middle ‘E! News ’, your daughter has a private account with lime and song, so much so that all the videos of TikTok that she does not even publish them, but keeps them in drafts.

