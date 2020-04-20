TV Shows

That's how beautiful Lorena Velázquez was in her youth

April 20, 2020
Edie Perez
Lorena Velázquez was one of the most beautiful actresses in the early days of Mexican cinema, and the fact that she wasted in addition to being a very tall woman made her an icon during that time, starting with the films she made with the fighter El Santos, who starred in several films.

But the new generations that have seen some recent interviews with the artist want to see what she was like in the past, since she is 82 years old, she still looks very beautiful, so Internet users investigated more deeply what she was like in her youth.

And it is that Lorena was a sensation in her time because many would think that the actors were behind her but in an interview she confessed that no one noticed her despite being beautiful because the one who took off the gallants was her sister who already passed away several years.

"Like all women of that time, she was very beautiful, beautiful Lorena", "Lorena Velazquez one of the few DIVA women with natural beauty and enormous character", "Wow, this beautiful lady and great actress is for me one of the most beautiful and impressive of the tv ", they write to Lorena.

It is worth mentioning that Lorena was characterized as a woman far from scandals because she never liked showing the public more about her private life.

.

