That's how beautiful Ingrid Coronado looked when she was in Garibaldi

Ingrid Coronado is still one of the most beautiful conductors of the small screen and although she has a time that came out of the program Come the joy to focus on other projects is still remembered with much affection by the public who does not forget her beginnings as a singer.

For those who did not know Ingrid began in the entertainment world as a singer and by the hand of the Garibaldi group, founded in the late eighties where he shared credits with Luisa Fernanda, Charly López, and Patricia Manterola among others.

Although the presenter had talent in the group, it was her beauty that stood out in the beginning because her body left more than one with her mouth open, many even claimed that she overshadowed the rest of her companions with the waistband she was carrying.

"You are like the good INGRID wines, the more the years go by, the richer you get. I adore you beautiful", "Ingrid Coronado, you are beautiful … very beautiful … despite whoever weighs you", "For me one of the best conductors of the academy, "they wrote to Coronado.

It is worth mentioning that Ingrid is 45 years old and still has a great body, proof of this are the photos that he climbed on his last vacation where he wore sexy bikinis with which he left everyone with his mouth open, because many want to know what he does I died to stay like a young girl.

"You look beautiful heart," "She is already rude, but many of 20 would like to be like her. Go on," they wrote to Coronado for the beauty of their photos.

Recall that the new generation of Garibaldi is about to return to the stage in the coming weeks.