TV Shows

That's how beautiful Helena Rojo was in her beginnings

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

One of the actresses with the most beautiful face of the soap operas is Helena Rojo who has an extensive career in the entertainment world, from plays to movies which were watersheds for her.

But many of his new fans want to know how young the woman was with the sad look that captivated thousands with soap operas like The privilege of love, Family portrait, and Betrayal among others.

In several fan pages, the woman left everyone speechless, because with a red lipstick and little mascara which has characterized her for years she has been praised by all her fans, in addition she always demonstrated an excellent bearing on the cameras so which is designated as first actress.

"Helena Rojo is a beautiful woman and a magnificent actress in the world of Latin American series", "The most beautiful face in the universe #HelenaRojo", her fans write to the beautiful woman.

READ:  Pedro Ferriz Hijar would be on the verge of divorce for infidelity with a transvestite

Remember that a few months ago the actress was in the eye of the hurricane after becoming known that her grandson was arrested with drugs in the stomach issue that has never touched before the press because she has always been considered a woman away from scandals.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.