That's how beautiful Helena Rojo was in her beginnings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the actresses with the most beautiful face of the soap operas is Helena Rojo who has an extensive career in the entertainment world, from plays to movies which were watersheds for her.

But many of his new fans want to know how young the woman was with the sad look that captivated thousands with soap operas like The privilege of love, Family portrait, and Betrayal among others.

In several fan pages, the woman left everyone speechless, because with a red lipstick and little mascara which has characterized her for years she has been praised by all her fans, in addition she always demonstrated an excellent bearing on the cameras so which is designated as first actress.

"Helena Rojo is a beautiful woman and a magnificent actress in the world of Latin American series", "The most beautiful face in the universe #HelenaRojo", her fans write to the beautiful woman.

Remember that a few months ago the actress was in the eye of the hurricane after becoming known that her grandson was arrested with drugs in the stomach issue that has never touched before the press because she has always been considered a woman away from scandals.