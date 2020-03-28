That's how beautiful Carmen Salinas was before she was famous

Share it:

Carmen Salinas left her followers open-mouthed on Instagram and the famous one showed a series of photos from her youth causing all kinds of reactions since some images were long before she became famous, making a stir because the woman was very attractive.

And it is that Salinas is one of the most popular characters on the small screen because it could be said that she was one of the first entertainers and imitators of the famous ones of her time, so her work led her to make several tours throughout Mexico, even having the opportunity to live with great stars like Silvia Pinal and María Félix herself.

But that is not all since Carmen, despite the years, has remained in force because humility has made her, first and foremost, a very important Mexican icon since the corcholata has played roles referring to a classic family woman who supports her children .

"That beautiful woman God and blessed Mary bless you", "Wow what a hairstyle, at that time you could see who got dressed and who didn't" they wrote to the actress.

In addition, the actress has not only been active in the entertainment world also in politics, proof of this when she became a deputy of Mexico City and although many did not like it, because they consider that she does not know anything about said environment, she came out ahead Well, he has always liked helping others.