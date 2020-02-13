TV Shows

That's how beautiful Buki's wife was when he met her

February 13, 2020
Edie Perez
Cristian Solís broke the social networks by showing a picture of her youth where she appears next to her husband Marco Antonio Solís, who does not look very different from what we have seen today because both are still very well preserved with the passing of the years, even some say it looks better.

For those who did not know the blonde has always tried to keep fit and has shown in her publications with some photos where she appears in the gym or simply on the beach, where she looks very toned, because it has been compared to her own daughters since they have a similarity.

"Always such a beautiful girl," "Wowv, what a beautiful woman, beautiful memories." since the day they met.

As if that were not enough, the couple always send messages of love on Instagram whenever they can, because in anniversaries or birthdays they want the world to be witnesses of the love they have.

"You my accomplice; the most beautiful coincidence, the magic of vibrating with someone on the same frequency. You are that connection that is born of a touch, a crossing of glances, a smile, a hug, amalgam of our souls, You … The perfect conspiracy of the universe! !! "Cristy wrote on his birthday.

It is worth mentioning that there are few times that we see the lady in interviews and she prefers that her husband attend them, since she does not like to appear much before the public eye.

