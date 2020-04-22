That's how beautiful actress Ana Martín was in her youth

Share it:

Ana Beatriz Martínez Solórzano, whose stage name is Ana Martín, is considered today a first actress, a title that has been earned thanks to so many years of work in the Mexican entertainment world.

Ana Martín is the daughter of one of the most talented comedians Mexico has ever given: Jesús Martínez Palillo (1913-1994) and has managed to participate in dozens of movies, soap operas, and shows Mexican television, basically.

Ana Martín managed to succeed and attract attention from the beginning of her artistic career. In the sixties and seventies, basically, she was admired for her great physical beauty, since she also had a contest body.

Thanks to his talent, the famous one, originally from Mexico City, had the opportunity to star in several soap operas, including Neighborhood Girl (1979), alongside Humberto Zurita and Sergio Jiménez.

Who does not remember the success he had in Gabriel and Gabriela, where he played a double role (1982); Isabela's Passion (1984) and her indisputable success in Oyuki's Sin (1988).









After this soap opera in which she gave life to the character created by the late Yolanda Vargas Dulché, Ana Martín took the step to do supporting roles in other Televisa soap operas such as La culpa, Gente bien and Rubí, to name a few.

In Ana Martín he has always excelled and has imposed himself above all his great talent, that is why he has always remained in force in the world of television.









He is currently broadcast on Channel 2 of Televisa Distilling love, where he intervenes and acts alongside Angélica Rivera and Eduardo Yáñez, and also La Madrastra, on the TLNovelas channel, where he works with Victoria Ruffo and César Évora, among others.









After her success in the soap opera Gabriel y Gabriela, at the beginning of the 80s, the actress was able to record a musical production in which songs such as Yo te quiero and Dulce amor stood out, which gave her career more success, and also great Profits.









Ana Martin has also achieved a brilliant career in cinema by participating in films such as Acapulco a go-go, Today I have dreamed of God, Sweet companies and In the time of butterflies.







