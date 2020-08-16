"That's exactly what is missing at the end of the shoot"

Share it:

According to what reported, the streaming service on demand Netflix would have ordered a halt to construction for the season 5 finale Lucifer, the beloved TV series starring the devil of Tom Ellis.

The leading actor in an interview granted to Da Man explained that the final episode of the new, highly anticipated season was one step away from the conclusion before the lockdown imposed the stop of the works: "We were extremely close to completion, but the lockdown has stopped construction"Ellis said."So, we still have about 60 percent of the last installment to shoot before we can consider the fifth season complete. "

About the difficulties the crew will have to expect when production resumes, Ellis warned: "It will be difficult to say the least. We had to find a way to do everything safely while remaining consistently productive. Movie sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making last-minute adjustments and changes in small, confined spaces. Now, with the new restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their jobs, so it will have a big ripple effect on productivity every single day. "

Finally, Ellis also offered a preview of what fans can expect from the new season of the series, saying: "Well, for a long time we thought this was going to be Lucifer's last season, so the mindset we had chosen was one last big bang before goodbye. Now most of the episodes are much closer to an hour in length and are full of fantastic stories and performances."

The fifth season of Lucifer will be released in two parts, with the first coming to Netflix on August 21. The streaming service also announced a sixth season.