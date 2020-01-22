That would be Scarlett Johansson if she played Loki and not Black Widow at UCM

Share it:

Things are as they are and we cannot change them. Or maybe yes? The fact is that Marvel fans in general and the UCM in particular, they have not stopped making montages, creating theories and imagining alternative possibilities regarding the events of the films. Anyway, it is likely that today's case is the most curious and extravagant we have seen to this day. What would Scarlett Johansson look like if she had played Loki and not Black Widow?

Apparently, the next Marvel's What If series, which will premiere exclusively on Disney +, has caused fans to start dealing with this issue unofficially. And the truth is that the desasapland of Scarlett Johansson as Loki, which has been desasaplanded by the Instagram user marvefx, is not bad.

And if anyone is wondering how it is possible to make such a change when Loki is a man, you should know that he has already been represented as a female character before. Without going any further, in the saga The Powerful Avengers (2009), of the comics. And it also happened in another narrative of the origins of Loki by the novelist MacKenzi Lee. Then we leave you with the art of this new version of Loki.

Speaking of Loki, remember that Tom Hiddleston's character will return to the forefront thanks to a solo series for Disney +. In addition, its premiere is scheduled to arrive in spring next year 2021. And we comment because, according to several rumors, there is a possibility that the series also presents a female Loki. In fact, the rumors arose as a result of filtering Sophia Di Martino's casting towards the project.

Sources: Cinemablend / marvefx