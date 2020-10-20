that time Julianna Margulies refused to participate in the spin-off

Actress Julianna Margulies, best known for playing Alicia Florrick on the hit series The Good Wife, was set to take part in the third season of CBS’s spin-off The Good Fight. The same actress, however, refused to participate and now let’s see the reasons.

The actress had defined herself really very happy with the idea of ​​reprising the role of Alicia in the spin-off series The Good Fight, but had to back down after the network CBS refused to pay the amount Margulies requested.

This background was told by the actress herself at an event organized to promote the National Geographic miniseries The Hot Zone. Apparently the writers had also found a clever way to reintroduce the character by Alicia and this event would last three episodes.

However, when she asked to be paid exactly what her previous fee had foreseen, the actress was offered compensation equal to that received by any guest star The Good Wife and The Good Fight. These were his words:

“I’m not a guest star; I started it all with The Good Wife. I wanted to get paid for my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm was back for a Mad Men spin-off or Kiefer Sutherland accepted to be in the spin-off of 24, they would be paid for what they were worth. “

After all, Julianna Margulies herself was rewarded with two Emmys and a Golden Globe thanks to his interpretation of The Good Wife, so he was not entirely wrong in asking for a compensation more suited to his caliber.

Did you know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was featured in the seventh season of The Good Wife? Did you also know that Matthew Goode was not a regular in the seventh season of The Good Wife?