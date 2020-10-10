That time Dragon Ball GT appeared in a Christina Aguilera video

Dragon Ball is such a long and popular franchise that it is now all over the place. Outside of its products it was inevitably mentioned far and wide, starting with the other manga of Weekly Shonen Jump, mainly in the comic ones like Gintama and Sket Dance. But apparently he also made some appearances in pop videos.

In one of the videos of pop star Christina Aguilera, a Dragon Ball poster appeared in the late 90s. It was 1999 and the American singer had recently released the new single “What a Girl Wants”. In one of the scenes of the video, a poster of Dragon Ball GT can be seen behind, with Super Saiyan 4 Goku on the left and child Goku on the right.

Apparently, there was no real reason to include a Dragon Ball GT poster, but presumably it seemed like a cool choice to include. Have you ever noticed this particularly in the video for What a Girl Wants?

Dragon Ball GT is the first anime in the world of the seven spheres not to have been transposed from the manga. In Japan it was broadcast shortly after the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, being released with 64 episodes between 1996 and 1997. To date it has been partially sidelined to favor Dragon Ball Super, the midquel of the saga.