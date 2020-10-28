that time Chuck Norris gave the blessing for the reboot

The series that starred Chuck Norris for eight seasons since 1993 has become so famous around the world that in 2019 the CW network announced that it would make a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger in the form of a television series called Walker, with the Supernatural star Jared Padalecki as the protagonist.

Moving away from the original storyline, Walker will follow the story of Cordell (Padalecki), a widower with two children who moves to Austin after being undercover for two years. Walker will also be joined by a new partner, Micki.

The series will be produced by Padalecki himself and will see a cast composed of Linsdey Morgan (The 100) come partner di Walker, Keegan Allen as the younger brother of the protagonist, Mitch Pileggi (The X-files) as a father e Genevieve Cortese as Walker’s deceased wife.

Before the series was announced, however, Chuck Norris needed approval. Padalecki revealed this in Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast:

“We had to get his blessing to create a new version.”

It seems, in fact, that Norris still owns the rights to the product and therefore its authorization was required. Padalecki, in the course of the same interview, also declared that he was thrilled with Walker and the opportunity to play a new version of the iconic TV personality.

Recall that Walker was supposed to start production in April, but filming was interrupted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. They were supposed to resume this month, however it seems that there are still problems.

Walker, Texas Ranger is back with a reboot, here’s all the news. Also did you know that you can see Walker, Texas Ranger on DVD?