"That team has disappeared": The response of Álvaro Benito to see Real Madrid champion this year

Álvaro Benito and Pedja Mijatovic have analyzed Carrusel Deportivo the Real Madrid match in the derby, in which they have been imposed on Athletic (1-0).

Asked if he sees Madrid league champion, Mijatovic has been very optimistic: "Madrid transmits this league champion air this year".

For his part, Álvaro Benito, has replied: "I am more prudent (that Pedja), I think that no team still demonstrates well above others that it is doing champion football "

"It is true that Real Madrid on a defensive level does have block and mentality and champion collective behaviors Because it fits a little. Today, on a day where he has gone through a bad first half, he has granted a couple of occasions – it is true that Correa's is very clear and that perhaps the Argentine should have resolved – but from there he suffers little and that team already it was splitting seasons ago and practically any match Ramos, Varane and Casemiro defended almost With the water up to the neck has disappeared ", he added.

Finally, he highlighted: "Real Madrid, the days he plays well wins, those who play regularly are winning and those who play badly sometimes win, other days tie … That is champion trend".

Mijatovic has highlighted the "Zidane reaction at rest", since "he doesn't usually make these changes", but "he has realized that maybe he was wrong getting so many midfielders. "

"The Madrid has had another air and maybe he could have scored one more goal, "he has settled.