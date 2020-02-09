That little mouth! Diego Bonetta teaches Mexican rudeness to beautiful US actress (VIDEO)

Diego Boneta Not only has he proven to be a great actor, because now he has also shown himself to have the skills of a Spanish teacher, as it is good to teach the popular Mexican rudeness.

The actor who played Luis Miguel in the Netflix series had fun together with the actress Alexandra Daddario, Well, through a shared video in social networks it looks like Boneta land teaches the American to pronounce some words of the Mexican jargon.

A little more than 24 hours, the video has been seen by almost 2 million users and some of them expressed how much fun they are saying popular rudeness of our country

Both actors are part of the film “Die in a Gunfight", Which – supposedly – will show a story that follows a boy who falls in love with his father's nemesis daughter, so the action and romance They are the main ingredients.

You may be interested: Cynthia Rodríguez boasts a neckline of heart attack and leaves her followers impacted

With information from El Universal