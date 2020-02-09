That Jenni Rivera is alive? Conspiracy theories very smoked: Pepe Garza

After I made a public interview unpublished of Jenni Rivera on his YouTube channel, broadcaster Pepe Garza clarified the reason he decided to publish this conversation seven years after the tragedy occurred.

In an interview conducted by the program team "Ventangling ” The promoter of the Mexican regional genre stated that he had not shared this interview before out of respect for the interpreter and because he considered that the youngest son of the “Diva de la banda” has grown.

The interview was conducted a year and a half before and she feared that weekend she had something happen, "but since nothing happened, I forgot about the interview and we never touched on the subject again."

"That weekend was quite anguish, was to be praying and communicating constantly with her, it was a long time before she had the plane crash," said the promoter.

He expressed that his intention was for fans of ‘The Diva of the Band’ they will not deprive themselves of knowing a little more about the mysteries that surround the death of their friend.

Pepe Garza He also opined that the conspiracy theory that has been generated regarding Jenni Rivera and denied that she is a protected witness of the FBI.

"They are very smoky conspiracy theories," said Jenni's friend.

With information from Ventaneando.

