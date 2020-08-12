That house in the woods, because a sequel wouldn't be a great idea

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Released in theaters in 2012, That house in the woods he earned cult status due to his genius stunts and Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon's mastery of playing with horror movie clichés. However, despite Lionsgate's strong interest following its success with fans, the film will never have a sequel.

This was revealed by Goddard himself, who in an interview a few years ago had explained to not wanting to ruin the "perfect" ending of the original film, unforgettable for its Lovecraftian madness.

"We had some crazy ideas, but Joss and I didn't want to do something forced." had declared the director of 7 strangers to El Royal. "I'm lucky enough to be able to continue making films, I don't need to make a sequel just for the fun of it. We would do it if we could do it justice, but the truth is, it's not easy at all. Every narrative cue to continue the story. it doesn't take into account the ending of the first film, and I'm still convinced that that ending is perfect, I don't want to spoil it. "

For those who do not remember, the film follows a group of friends who decide to go on a trip to an isolated cottage in the countryside to spend a weekend of unbridled fun away from college: there they suffer the attack of horrible supernatural beings, while from a bunker a group of technicians watches their every move through hidden cameras. Among the protagonists there's also Chris Hemsworth, which in 2012 was directed by Joss Whedon in The Avengers.

What do you think about it? Would you like to see a sequel to the film? Let us know in the comments. The film will be broadcast this evening, at 9.05 pm, on Mediaset 20. You can find other insights in our Everycult of Quella casa nel bosco.