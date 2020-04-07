Thanos' first official design is reminiscent of 2 villain DC, what do fans think?

Share it:

Tom Brevoort, publisher of Marvel Comics and Senior Vice President of publications, showed the Thanos' first official design, the "Great Titan" born from the genius of Jim Starlin. Curious to know where the inspiration for the creation of the character was born? Because we really believe we have an answer ready for you.

As you can see at the bottom, many fans commented below the publisher's post citing the works of Jack Kirby, historic American cartoonist famous for collaborating with Stan Lee for creating superheroes like Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther. In particular, Thanos' first sketch presents many references to Darkseid and Metron, two villains of the DC Universe created by Kirby himself a few years before the Titan's debut.

Darkseid, known as the tyrant of Apokolips, made his first appearance in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen # 134 in November 1970, while Metron made its debut in the first issue of New Gods in February 1971. Thanos landed on newsstands on The Invincible Iron Man # 55 a few years later, more precisely in February 1973.

And what do you think of it? Did you notice the similarity? Let us know with a comment! In case you were looking for other curiosities instead, we refer you to the news related to the change of design of Wolverine and the return of an important villain of Ghost Rider.