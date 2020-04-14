Thanos could return to UCM with his Old Thanos version

Share it:

Didn't you have enough with the aged version of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame? The years do not forgive anyone, but if there is a character that could cause fear even when he is old, this is Thanos. And a new theory suggests that the Old Thanos version could be the way the villain returns to UCM in the future.

And as you will see below, it could make much more sense than might be expected, beyond the fact that the character already existed in the comics, of course. Here we tell you all the details.

As explained by CBR, to understand the theory first you have to go back in time and provide a little context. That way, we can move into 2017, when screenwriter Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw took over the reins of the Thanos comic series to present a story that defines the characters. This was called "Thanos Wins".

In the comic, Cosmic Ghost Rider led Thanos into the future thanks to a fragment of the Time Stone. There, Thanos met his older self, King Thanos, a bearded and tired version of himself who had managed to kill virtually everyone. The most curious thing in the story is that, despite being a victorious Thanos, he never had the approval of the original Thanos.

This is where theory comes into play. For starters, it suggests that in "Thanos Wins", a simple fragment of the Time Stone was enough to present King Thanos. And so, even though the Gems are destroyed in the UCM right now, all it would take is for someone to find just a small piece of the Time Stone. And beware, because it is not the only way in which Thanos could return according to another theory.

And this suggests that Thanos could also return thanks to his consciousness being transmitted to a clone. And you will say, where does that come from? As simple as that approach also comes from the comics. Specifically, from the Cates and Shaw Guardians of the Galaxy series (which is also from 2019). In this series, Hela and members of the Black Order attempted to resurrect the Mad Titan after their daughter had killed him. Something that was possible because Thanos had ensured that his consciousness could survive in a host body, that of his brother, the Titan Eros. And meanwhile, Hela set about creating a Thanos clone body where her consciousness could be transferred.

What do you think of these possibilities? Would you like them to come true? Or do you think it's better to make way for other villains in the Marvel universe?