Thanos co-creator believes the character will return in The Eternals

Thanos may have turned into galactic dust after receiving his own medicine at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but the co-creator of this character, Jim Starlin, points out that he still has a long way to go and believes that we will see him in The Eternals.

"Well, I understand they haven't finished the story yet. That is something they have already announced. I think a young Thanos will appear in The Eternals. I remember reading something about it"

Beyond that Starlin seems to be very clear that Thanos is a character with too much potential to get rid of him so soon. He went on to say that Marvel Studios will again feature the villain.

"They've made a lot of money with this guy. I do not think they will withdraw it in the near future. Comic book characters often have lives that extend beyond the actors who work on them. Somehow I expect much more from Thanos in the future"

The past of this highly valued character has not been explored in the UCM and we see potential for a possible film in which his origins are discussed now that the two races of which he is a part are going to star in his own film, because that is what that will happen in The Eternals.

For now there is no official confirmation and we do not know when we will be able to see a trailer for the film for the first time since it was delayed a few weeks ago until February 12, 2021.

