Thanos almost suffered a second decapitation in Avengers: Endgame

One of the key moments in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe It is the end of Avengers: Infinity War. When, during the battle of Wakanda, Thor try to take a fatal blow to Thanos in the chest, the Mad Titan sentences all mankind by telling him that he should have aimed at the head.

This moment was a blow in the moral of the God of Thunder that led him to sink and abandon the life of a hero to devote himself to other hobbies more "sedentary" like playing Fortnite or drink beer Although we all laughed while watching this deteriorated version of Thor, the truth is that Avengers: Endgame She was very marked by that failed attempt to assassinate Thanos. Although Odin's son could cut off his head at the beginning of Endgame, 50% of the universe's population would not return for it.

Now we have discovered, thanks to Wipy.tv, that This was not the only time we saw Thor pointing at Thanos's head in Avengers: Endgame. The Avenger had that phrase so recorded that, during the final battle of the film, we could see how he tried for the second time to cut off the head of the Mad Titan.

However, despite pointing directly at the head, Thanos's final blow would not come from Thor's hand, since the titan manages to dodge the deadly blow and continue fighting to destroy the Avengers and carry out his genocide plan universal.

The great enemy of the Avengers knew his end in Endgame and, almost without anyone knowing, he himself predicted his defeat at the beginning of Infinity War. Despite being the personification of evil, Thanos has achieved a good army of fans. Recently we could see how an artist carved his face into a tiny coffee bean.