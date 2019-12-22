Thanksgiving Day 2019: Origin and meaning of ‘Thanksgiving’

Share it:

Today, on the 28th and last Thursday of the month of November, the Thanksgiving Day 2019. It is one of the most important celebrations in the United States, and it is increasingly important in other countries, such as Spain. But what is ‘Thanksgiving’? Since when is it celebrated and what is its meaning? We tell you everything below.

Curiosities about Thanksgiving 2019

The origin of Thanksgiving dates back to thelegacy of the first settlers to the United States. In the year 1620, a ship with more than 100 English settlers ready to settle in the New World arrived in the United States. The settlers had great religious convictions and settled in what is now the State of Massachusetts.

The Native Americans They offered their help to the group of English settlers, whom they taught to grow food, fish and hunt. In the autumn of 1621 the English celebrated a party to thank for the excellent crops of barley, squash, grain and beans. It was the first Thanksgiving Day ever.

However, it was not until 1941 when this celebration took on an official character. Franklin D. Roosevelt, the president of the United States at that time proclaimed this day as a holiday for two reasons. On the one hand, commemorate the memory of English settlers. And, on the other hand, start the Christmas shopping period.

He Thanksgiving Day 2019 It has more importance in the United States than other dates such as Halloween or Christmas. Virtually everyone travels to reunite with their families. This year is expected to be nothing more and nothing less than 55 million trips. Families organize a banquet, and eat roast turkey with cranberry sauce.