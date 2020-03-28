Sports

"Thanks to the radio for the heat it gives these days", the visit of Javier Gutiérrez to Carrusel

March 28, 2020
Edie Perez
The actor Javier Gutiérrez has gone through Carousel to discuss how you are living in confinement, and what options you choose to entertain yourself and make them more enjoyable these days.

The actor, a great listener to radio, wanted to thank the work of this media outlet: "I highlight the work you do, I am a great radio lover, but for many people who had lost the habit because they did not have time, we are enjoying radio a lot. You are doing an incomparable job" He also wanted to add that "Thanks to the radio for the heat it gives these days, you make us forget for a few hours this horrible trance."

He has also spoken about some of his numerous works, such as the international production Assassin`s Creed: "That was a great gift that I was about not to do. They called me because they were looking for a Spanish actor to play the role of Torquemada. I was rolling and I said no, who later wanted to go on vacation and that a paper in English had to be worked on a lot (…) and that at that time I did not see it. A week later they called me again because the director insisted that I play the role. "

Also from the movie Home, that is sweeping the platforms and that has a plot similar to the current situation that we are experiencing in our country. He assures that the directors of the film are visionaries: "I think the directors are true visionaries in all the movies they make."

In addition, he praises the Spanish productions: "There has always been a lot of talent here and proof of this is how they have passed through sci-fi series like the Paper House. I believe that Home is the third most watched movie on Netflix, I'm proud to belong to a production like this. "

