Thanks to the Game Pass Microsoft has changed its vision on in-game monetization

DLC, expansions, in-game purchases with microtransactions, season passes, the sale of aesthetic contents, there are really many methods that allow a studio to earn money and monetize its work. Thanks to Xbox Game Pass however, Microsoft's view of this aspect of the business has changed, as confirmed by Matt Booty.

Interviewed by MCV, the responsible for Xbox Game Studios confirms that "Game Pass is today our main structure regarding the diffusion of games"and claims to have completely changed their vision:

"Before, during the approval process, I was forced to always ask if the developers had plans for monetization and how they intended to generate extra earnings. But now things have changed, studios can design the games as they want and the Game Pass will do the rest."

It's no mystery that Microsoft is very satisfied of the Xbox Game Pass performances, to date the number of subscribers to the service has never been communicated but Phil Spencer has repeatedly confirmed that "Game Pass is meeting the needs of many consumers and will remain a key pillar of our offer even with the arrival of the next generation of consoles."