“Thanks for the love and support”

This morning we reported the stop to filming The Witcher due to the coronavirus positivity of four members of the crew, now the official words of the showrunner arrive on the matter Lauren S. Hissrich.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, the screenwriter and creator of the Netflix series with Henry Cavill said:

“Hey, the world is upside down, so thank you for the love and support you are showing us. We Witchers are fine. The health and safety of our crew and their families comes first and we will do whatever it takes to protect them. We will be back soon.“

Waiting for the second season you can recover the first season of The Witcher, now available on Netflix together with Making The Witcher, a special documentary: currently we remember that the new episodes do not yet have a release date.

The series, in addition to Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, also includes Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri. The new cast members for the second season are Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) come Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) come Coen, Agnes Bjorn come Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) come Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz come Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) come Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen and Mecia Simson as Francesca.