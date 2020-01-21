Thalia's sister runs over young woman apparently drunk

Share it:

Thalia's family is back in the eye of the hurricane and it is that Mrs. Ernestina Sodi ran over a motorcyclist in Mexico City according to Chica Picosa, as if that were not enough, the lady apparently was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the information Ernestina was hit in the back of the motorcycle, so the young man was pressed between his unit and a car fracturing his ribs, so now he can not breathe well due to the injury.

As if that were not enough, the actress, Camila Sodi, who is Ernestina's daughter, came to the place to take care of the matter and although both stayed for a long time in the incident to analyze what they would do, but later it became known that those affected were treated Communicate with the Sodi, although none of them showed their face according to the report.

Ernestina Sodi sister of Thalia / screenshot



As if that were not enough a few days ago Camila was in the controversy after arriving from the United States because she did not want to give interviews to the press for what she was labeled as believed and that many say that from her leading role in the Rubí teleserie, fame It went up.

It is worth mentioning that a Thalia's nephew is also in the eye of the hurricane, as he was reported in New York for fraud and money laundering, so the singer's family is not quite right at the moment.