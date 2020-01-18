Thalia's grandmother reaches 102 years old without her granddaughters

Share it:

Once again, Thalia and Laura Zapata's grandmother celebrated her 102nd birthday and as usual, her older granddaughter organized a party at an adult house where she goes when you need to receive certain therapies or when the actress is traveling, Well, she doesn't like to leave alone.

With a beautiful cake decorated with a colorful rainbow the woman was too happy, it is no surprise that Laura likes to spoil her grandmother in everything since she took care of her after her mother Mrs. Yolanda Miranda died.

Meanwhile, Internet users sent all kinds of congratulations to the lady who has remained very active and strong in life, because she has never been able to see the triumphs of her granddaughter.

Eva Mange celebrating her birthday / screenshot



"How beautiful your grandmother Happy Birthday May God give her a lot of health", "Laura zapata may be as problematic as she is but I take my hat off with her and taking care of her grandmother that is not an easy thing very well for her", she They wrote to the birthday girl.

Mrs. Eva Mange's huge cake / screenshot



Recall that the great absent were the Sodi, Ernestina, Federica and Gabriela who have no relationship with Laura and although Thalía did not attend the celebration, her older sister has said in several interviews that she deals with the expenses of her grandmother.

"The truth is that I already talked to her and I told her, hey, Thalía, then give me a hand, because my grandmother needs a lot of things and she said 'yes, perfect, I put wool and you watch her take care of her"he commented in an interview last year.