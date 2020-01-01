Thalia welcomes the New Year on a luxurious yacht

Share it:

Thalia did receive the year 2020 in large, surrounded by luxuries, food, fine drinks and the best company: her two children, Sabrina and Matthew, as well as her husband, the billionaire businessman and music producer Tommy Mottola, who decided next to Your closest friends celebrate New Year aboard a luxurious yacht.

It was the actress and singer Thalía, who boasted her celebration through her Instagram account.

"Hellowwwwww 2020," the singer wrote, also posted videos that showed how well she was having a good time, and her Instagram stories were not even told, showed different aspects of what the party was like aboard the luxurious yacht of Dreamy, where they ate exquisite, drank and danced while they waited for the arrival of the year 2020, where they could see how they received it with stage fireworks.

The comments from his followers did not wait and responded to his congratulations for the New Year, wishing him the best this year and much success for this 2020.