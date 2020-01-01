TV Shows

Thalia welcomes the New Year on a luxurious yacht

January 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Thalia did receive the year 2020 in large, surrounded by luxuries, food, fine drinks and the best company: her two children, Sabrina and Matthew, as well as her husband, the billionaire businessman and music producer Tommy Mottola, who decided next to Your closest friends celebrate New Year aboard a luxurious yacht.

It was the actress and singer Thalía, who boasted her celebration through her Instagram account.

"Hellowwwwww 2020," the singer wrote, also posted videos that showed how well she was having a good time, and her Instagram stories were not even told, showed different aspects of what the party was like aboard the luxurious yacht of Dreamy, where they ate exquisite, drank and danced while they waited for the arrival of the year 2020, where they could see how they received it with stage fireworks.

The comments from his followers did not wait and responded to his congratulations for the New Year, wishing him the best this year and much success for this 2020.

READ:  Despite health problems, Fernando del Solar sends an emotional new year message

After the party you see a happy and relaxed Thalia, ready to start this year with everything, since a few minutes ago she published again on her Instagram account that she was eating a delicious coffee accompanied by a cake that was sent by A friend of her.

"What better breakfast to start a new year than with a vanilla cake and dulce de leche with a good coffee! After a while we take it out in the gym. This year what I want is to eat life without any guilt and enjoy every surprise. Like this cake sent to me by the beautiful @divinedelicaciescakes Yummy !!! Life is sweet !!! ", he said.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.