Thalia reveals how she keeps the flame alive with her husband Tommy Mottola

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Twenty years ago, singer Thalia married businessman Tommy Mottola, with whom she had two beautiful children, now she talks about how she maintains such a stable relationship with the famous after being so long together.

The interpreter of topics such as "I don't remember", "Manias" and "Wrong" confessed that their relationship has been so lasting mainly because they respect each other in the best way, the key to maintaining a good relationship for years.

The beauty of a relationship is that, respect, love and support each other at all times, "said Thalia in an interview with Ventaneando.

In addition, being questioned about whether her husband becomes jealous when he sees her pose so daring in photographs and videos, he laughs revealed that on the contrary and explained that he is "tasty" when this happens, making it clear that each one's work is respect.

On the contrary, it turns on, it gets tasty, "commented the interpreter, laughing.

Thalia also talked about how she keeps the memory of her mother Yolanda Miranda alive and said that she remembers her daily, even with her children, to whom she tells anecdotes and stories that keep her grandmother's memory alive.




Finally, the famous Mexican soap operas spoke about the innate talent with which her children were blessed and commented that they are very creative children, creators of entertainment content, very good cartoonists and Mateo a master in video games.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

